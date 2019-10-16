Chaos as Hong Kong lawmakers thwart leader's annual address

Standing ramrod-straight, she then launched into a dry and detailed explanation of plans to tackle Hong Kong's shortage of affordable housing, a long-standing source of discontent, and other welfare issues. With its focus on such minutiae as building new tunnels and freeing up land for development, the 50-minute speech titled "Treasure Hong Kong our home" only fueled criticism that Lam is deaf to protesters' concerns about the future of the territory's freedoms, unique in China.