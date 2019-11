Changes announced in corporate dividends Nov. 25-Nov. 29.



INCREASED DIVIDENDS



American Equity Investment .30 from .28



Becton Dickinson .79 from .77



Gold Resource .0033 from .0017



Hormel Foods .2325 from .21



RGC Resources .175 from .165



Raymond James .37 from .34



South Jersey Indus .295 from .2875



York Water Co (The).1802 from .1733



SPECIAL DIVIDENDS



ADT Inc .70



Phoenix New Media 1.3512



Safeguard Scientif 1.00



Universal Insur Hldg .13



ST



Commerce Bancshares 5pc



g- Canadian funds



OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:



STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK



Akers Biosciences 1 for 24 reverse split



Comstock Mining Inc 1 for 5 reverse split



Sundance Energy Australia 1 for 10 reverse split



Teekay Tankers Ltd 1 for 8 reverse split



ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS



MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION



Milacron Holdings Corp - Hillenbrand Inc (2B)



NEW STOCK LISTINGS



NYSE



Synchrony Financial pfd A



NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS



Calamos Long/Short Eqty & Dyn Inco Tr



Northern Trust Corp pfd E



STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING



NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS



AGNC Investment Corp pfd B



Nuvectra Corp



CORPORATE NAME CHANGES



TPG Pace Holdings Corp to Accel Entertainment Inc



