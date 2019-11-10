Tevoedjre was born in Benin's capital of Porto Novo on Nov. 10, 1929. He studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as well as at universities in Toulouse, France, and the Swiss cities of Geneva and Fribourg, receiving a doctorate in social sciences and economics. While in France, he led a black student federation. After Benin gained independence from France in August, 1960, he was appointed state secretary and minister of information for the new West African nation.