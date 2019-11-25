Q. I was reviewing the tax return that my father filed this year and just realized that he missed taking his required minimum distribution last year. He turned 70½ toward the end of 2018. What do we do now? I hear the penalty is high.



A. The penalty for missing a required minimum distribution is hefty, but there is some relief available. When a taxpayer turns 70½, he or she has until April 1 of the following year to take the first RMD. For your father, that means his first RMD should have been taken by April 1, 2019. So he didn't need to report an RMD on his 2018 tax return, but he did miss the deadline for taking his first RMD.



Now that you know, have your father take out his first RMD immediately. He can then file IRS Form 5329 to ask for a waiver of the penalty, which is 50% of the missed RMD amount. Attach a letter to the form explaining the mistake and the action taken to fix it. Such RMD penalty waiver requests are often granted by the IRS, particularly for first timers who miss an RMD.



More good news: Your father still has time to take his second RMD. While the first RMD has a delayed deadline of April 1, the second and all subsequent RMDs must be taken by December 31. To avoid missing RMDs in the future, your father may want to set up automatic distributions with the retirement account custodian.



Q. As a retiree, how do you plan for getting credit, such as for a car loan, without a salary? I have an excellent credit record, and I will have a pension and distributions from an IRA and a 401(k) in retirement.



A. No need to worry. Pensions, Social Security and withdrawals from retirement plans all count as income, says Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.com. "If you're bringing in, for example, $50,000 per year in income from pensions, Social Security, investments and retirement plan withdrawals, that counts just the same as paystubs or a W-2 for a $50,000 per year job," McBride says.



If you're a bit light on income because of retirement, he says lenders may also take into account other compensating factors -- such as a strong credit rating and your total assets.



