From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Q: As a recent retiree, I have to admit that I am fearful for the future when I look at the state of the world and how it impacts all of us. I admit that I worry that I will have enough money to sustain me in my old age. How does one stop worry before it destroys them? -- W.S.
A: It's difficult to overcome worries if a person stays focused on present circumstances. We must take our eyes off the conditions that surround us and focus on God -- He is the only One who does know the future which is completely in His hands.
No matter how hard we try to reason, we cannot know what is ahead. Worrying about the unknown will not change anything. Jesus said, "Who of you by worrying can add a single hour to his life?" (Matthew 6:27, NIV 1984). Because of God's love for those who live in obedience to Him, He cares about every single detail. He has given us resources to make plans to a certain degree, but we must have faith in Him to lead and guide us in our decision-making and ask Him to wipe away our worry by increasing our faith.
Two phrases that should constantly be in our hearts as we think about the future: Give thanks and trust God. Even when life is difficult, the Bible says to give thanks in everything (Ephesians 5:20).
Most of all, we should thank God for what He's done for us in Jesus Christ. For those who have never accepted Jesus Christ by faith, this is the place to start. Settle it once and for all by turning to Christ in faith, and then trust Him in everything.
(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)
