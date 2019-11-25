No matter how hard we try to reason, we cannot know what is ahead. Worrying about the unknown will not change anything. Jesus said, "Who of you by worrying can add a single hour to his life?" (Matthew 6:27, NIV 1984). Because of God's love for those who live in obedience to Him, He cares about every single detail. He has given us resources to make plans to a certain degree, but we must have faith in Him to lead and guide us in our decision-making and ask Him to wipe away our worry by increasing our faith.