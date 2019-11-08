Q. I was affected by the Equifax data breach and have read a little bit about the settlement. Can you explain what my options are under the settlement?



A. Essentially, you have the choice to ask for a cash payment or free credit monitoring. According to the settlement terms, you can choose the cash payment if you already have a credit-monitoring service that will last at least six months.



But because so many people have put in a claim for the cash payment already, the payment will end up being far smaller than $125 per person as originally advertised. The cash claims are coming from a limited $31 million pool, so the more people who make a claim, the smaller the payout per person.



The Federal Trade Commission says, "You can still choose the cash option on the claim form, but you will be disappointed with the amount you receive and you won't get the free credit monitoring." You can switch to credit monitoring if you've already claimed cash.



At this point, the free credit monitoring option probably offers the better value. Typically, monitoring of your Equifax, Experian and TransUnion credit reports -- which you can get for four years via the settlement -- costs about $20 a month. For more information on the Equifax settlement, including other claims you may make based on expenses you incurred in the wake of the breach, go to kiplinger.com/links/equifax.



Q. I thought a major benefit of having a health savings account was the ability to stash away money tax free for qualified medical expenses. But I've heard that some states might tax those contributions. Is that true?



Yes, in a couple of states. California and New Jersey don't waive state tax on HSA contributions. They treat HSAs as ordinary taxable brokerage accounts. The contributions would still be tax free at the federal level.



Ultimately, states decide whether and how their state laws (including various deductions) conform to federal law, says Michael Kitces, partner and director of wealth management at Pinnacle Advisory Group, in Columbia, Md. Although it's very common for states to apply the same tax treatment as occurs at the federal level, there's no obligation for states to do so, Kitces says.



