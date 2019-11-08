John Linehan, Portfolio Manager, T. Rowe Price Equity-Income: Now is the not the time to be aggressive with your investment strategy. Instead, do a portfolio health check and set aside some cash as dry powder, because if we do go into a downturn, there could be a lot of opportunities. When things are at their worst, it's often the best time to buy companies that are sensitive to the economic cycle. We see opportunities in chemical companies, paper companies and financials -- that's where we're concentrating our firepower now.