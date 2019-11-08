Next year, the IRS will allow employees to tap both their own contributions as well as their employer match, profit-sharing contributions and investment earnings; you won't have to assume a qualified retirement plan loan before applying for a hardship withdrawal; and you will be able to continue contributing to your plan as soon as you tap the account for the money, instead of being forced to wait six months before re-starting. As always, check with your company about specific rules in place for withdrawals.