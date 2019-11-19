A: Once there was a woman who seemed to be a perfect example of Christian character: active in her church, respected in her community, above reproach in her personal life, always available to lend a helping hand to others. But when she received the news that she only had a few months to live, she became a totally different person. She quit her job, dropped her old friends, and turned her back on church, saying that she had been good long enough. She spent her last days catching up on all the fun she had missed. She found a new set a friends with no sense of morality and hung out with them at bars and nightclubs. Until the day she died, she scorned everything she had practiced most of her life. Her only appearance in church during those last months was on the day of her funeral, in her coffin.