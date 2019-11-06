I really don't need a report to know the consequences of sitting too much and not moving enough. I'm already zealous about going to the gym, have invested in an ergonomic chair and keyboard, and am trying extra hard to remember to blink-blink-blink while I'm writing (per my ophthalmologist's suggestion). I even keep dry-eye drops in my top drawer and purse. But what if my "adaptations" are nothing more than minor concessions, like coal miners tying a kerchief over their noses to ward off lung disease?