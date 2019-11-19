At the other table, the lead was the six of diamonds. Declarer played low from dummy and East had a chance to win with his king and shift to the 10 of spades. West could win with his ace, return the suit, and then play a third round of spades when in with his ace of hearts. That would promote East's queen of hearts into the setting trick. East, however, played his nine of diamonds at trick one. This didn't cost him a diamond trick, but he lost his chance to score the queen of hearts. South won with his jack and led a trump. West rose with his ace and led another diamond, but South won with dummy's ace and drew the rest of the trumps. Making four.