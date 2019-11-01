News briefs



Last month we told you about new medications to treat migraine headaches. Now a small Harvard study published Aug. 8, 2019, in The American Journal of Medicine offers a reminder about the importance of limiting migraine triggers. For six weeks, 100 adults with frequent migraines were asked to record daily intake of caffeinated coffee, tea, soda, and energy drinks; alcohol intake; activity levels; stress; and sleep times. They also recorded their headache episodes. Researchers looked at each study participant's risk of having a headache on a given day in relation to his or her consumption of caffeinated beverages. Having three or more servings of caffeinated drinks in a day was associated with higher odds of having a migraine on that day or the following day. However, having one to two servings of caffeinated beverages was not associated with migraines. Does that mean people prone to migraines can safely enjoy up to two caffeinated drinks per day? Not quite. The study is only observational and doesn't prove that any amount of caffeine will or won't cause migraines. But if you are prone to migraines, watch your headache triggers, and perhaps keep a journal of daily activity (including caffeine intake) to help discover your trigger limits.



