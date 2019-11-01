Seeking help



Start by talking to your primary care physician. "Ask your doctor to check for signs that alcohol is affecting your health, such as higher blood pressure or higher liver enzymes," suggests Dr. Doyle. If you have alcohol dependence, you'll need medical guidance to stop drinking, including help coping with withdrawal symptoms (such as anxiety, sweating, trembling, nausea, and, in severe cases, physical seizures and hallucinations) and maybe a medication to curb your urge to drink.



And for any level of AUD, Dr. Doyle says talk therapy -- such as a 12-step program (like Alcoholics Anonymous) or cognitive behavioral therapy -- can help you change your behavior.



Asking a friend or family member to help you stay on track can make a difference. So can a change in environment and social activities. "It might be enough to just remove alcohol from your house or stop going to the club where you have cocktails. But if you go back to your old ways it could trigger an abuse problem again," Dr. Doyle says. "Figure out some way to make things different to change your pattern."



