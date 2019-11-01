Reducing but not eliminating oxalate, salt, and animal protein in your diet can help keep kidney stones from recurring.
When you get a kidney stone, a change in diet is in order. You'll need to avoid foods that are high in certain substances -- such as oxalate -- that can lead to the formation of more kidney stones. But watch out for exhaustive lists of foods to avoid, warns Dr. Brian Eisner, co-director of the Kidney Stone Program at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital . "There is a lot of misinformation on the Internet regarding the relationship between the consumption of certain foods and risk of developing kidney stones."
Types of kidney stones
Stones develop in the kidneys when high concentrations of chemicals form tiny crystals in urine and then start sticking together to form a growing stone. The vast majority of kidney stones are made of one or more of the following:
Calcium oxalate or calcium phosphate. These account for 85% of kidney stones.
Uric acid. Excess uric acid in the urine may lead to the formation of uric acid stones or calcium oxalate stones, depending on other urine conditions. Uric acid stones account for about 10% of kidney stones.
Some kidney stones eventually travel through the urinary tract and exit the body when you urinate. If a stone gets stuck along the way, it blocks urine flow and can become quite painful.
After a kidney stone passes, it's important to try to prevent another stone from forming. Studies suggest the recurrence rate of kidney stones within five years of an initial stone ranges from 35% to 50% without treatment.
Changing your diet
Dietary change starts with avoiding foods rich in oxalate. But Dr. Eisner says many low-oxalate diets go overboard. "They exclude all foods containing oxalate. They don't differentiate between high- or low-oxalate foods," he says. "Strawberries are a perfect example. They have 2 milligrams [mg] of oxalate per serving. That's not much. Eliminating strawberries won't do much to protect against a kidney stone. Spinach has much more oxalate. A typical serving has more than 750 mg of oxalate."
There's no established daily oxalate limit. The American Urological Association simply recommends avoiding overly restrictive low-oxalate diets, since fruits and vegetables with oxalate may have other health benefits.
Dr. Eisner advises avoiding foods with more than 75 mg of oxalate per 100-gram serving, such as nuts, spinach, and rhubarb (see "Foods high in oxalate").
|
Foods high in oxalate
|
Food
|
Serving size
|
Oxalate content in milligrams
|
Spinach (cooked)
|
1/2 cup
|
755
|
Rhubarb
|
1/2 cup
|
541
|
Rice bran
|
1 cup
|
281
|
Almonds
|
1 ounce
|
122
|
Baked potato with skin
|
1 medium
|
97
|
Navy beans
|
1/2 cup
|
76
|
Source: Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Other dietary approaches
To help prevent recurring kidney stones, you'll also need to follow these dietary rules.
Get enough dietary calcium. Low calcium levels actually increase urine oxalate levels. Try to consume 1,000 to 1,200 mg of daily calcium, and get it from food sources like low-fat milk or yogurt rather than pills.
Reduce salt. Too much salt in your diet increases calcium excreted in your urine. Aim for 2,300 mg or less each day.
Limit animal protein. Eating lots of animal protein, including red meat, fish, or chicken, can increase uric acid levels in urine. "You can have two portions of animal protein per day," Dr. Eisner advises. A portion is about the size of your palm.
Drink more fluids. Aim for two to three liters (about 10 to 12 cups) of fluid per day, to dilute any crystals in your urine. "You can drink anything you want, but avoid sugar-sweetened beverages, which increase the risk of stone formation," Dr. Eisner says. Drinking half a cup of lemon juice diluted with water each day has been shown to help inhibit kidney stone formation. Drinking coffee, tea, beer, wine, or orange juice is associated with a lower risk for stones, according to Harvard research.
Follow a DASH diet. The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet is linked to a reduced risk for kidney stones. It emphasizes fruits and vegetables, low-fat dairy foods, dietary fiber, whole grains, and limited added sugar.
Image: Arx0nt/Getty Images Copyright (C) 2019 by Harvard University. For terms of use, please see https://www.health.harvard.edu/terms-of-use.