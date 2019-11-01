Other dietary approaches



To help prevent recurring kidney stones, you'll also need to follow these dietary rules.



Get enough dietary calcium. Low calcium levels actually increase urine oxalate levels. Try to consume 1,000 to 1,200 mg of daily calcium, and get it from food sources like low-fat milk or yogurt rather than pills.



Reduce salt. Too much salt in your diet increases calcium excreted in your urine. Aim for 2,300 mg or less each day.



Limit animal protein. Eating lots of animal protein, including red meat, fish, or chicken, can increase uric acid levels in urine. "You can have two portions of animal protein per day," Dr. Eisner advises. A portion is about the size of your palm.



Drink more fluids. Aim for two to three liters (about 10 to 12 cups) of fluid per day, to dilute any crystals in your urine. "You can drink anything you want, but avoid sugar-sweetened beverages, which increase the risk of stone formation," Dr. Eisner says. Drinking half a cup of lemon juice diluted with water each day has been shown to help inhibit kidney stone formation. Drinking coffee, tea, beer, wine, or orange juice is associated with a lower risk for stones, according to Harvard research.



Follow a DASH diet. The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet is linked to a reduced risk for kidney stones. It emphasizes fruits and vegetables, low-fat dairy foods, dietary fiber, whole grains, and limited added sugar.



Image: Arx0nt/Getty Images Copyright (C) 2019 by Harvard University. For terms of use, please see https://www.health.harvard.edu/terms-of-use.