Benefits



Nordic walking combines cardiovascular exercise with a vigorous muscle workout for your shoulders, arms, core, and legs. "When you walk without poles, you activate muscles below the waist. When you add Nordic poles, you activate all of the muscles of the upper body as well," Dr. Baggish explains. "You're engaging 80% to 90% of your muscles, as opposed to 50%, providing a substantial calorie-burning benefit."



Lots of evidence confirms that Nordic walking burns more calories than regular walking-estimates range from an increase of 18% to 67% more.



Nordic walking is also associated with reductions in fat mass, "bad" LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, depression, anxiety, chronic pain, and waist circumference, and increases in "good" HDL cholesterol, endurance, muscle strength and flexibility, walking distance, cardiovascular fitness, and quality of life.



Another benefit: "You're much more stable when you use poles, because you have more ground contact points and you're not relying on two feet alone," Dr. Baggish says.



Plus, Nordic walking is fun. It can be a great social activity if you join one of the Nordic walking clubs popping up across the country. To find one near you, search the Internet or contact your local parks and recreation department.



