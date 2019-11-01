How secondary cataracts develop



Cataract surgery is done as an outpatient procedure. After numbing the eye and giving medicine to relax you, the surgeon extracts the cataract by making an opening (incision) in the outer layer of the lens, in a structure called the capsular bag that holds the lens in place. The surgeon then uses ultrasound technology to break up and remove the cloudy lens. He or she then inserts a new synthetic lens into the capsular bag.



Sometimes a few cells (too small to be seen during surgery) remain attached to the capsular bag. In some people, the cells then change. "They become a different kind of cell that lays down scarlike tissue on the part of the capsular bag behind the new artificial lens," Dr. Pineda explains. "The cells grow across the capsular bag, creating a very thin film of scarlike tissue, which then affects your vision."



Why does the film on the capsular bag make it hard to see clearly? Just like the cloudy lens did before surgery, this secondary cataract blocks some light from reaching the retina at the back of the eye. The retina converts light images into nerve impulses that are relayed to the brain to produce sight.



