Q. For 25 years, my doctor has recommended low-dose aspirin to reduce my risk of a heart attack. Recently, he told me that new studies indicate that I can stop. What's changed?



A. Millions of people are asking the same question. I'm afraid some of them think that, when doctors change their recommendations, it means we really don't know what we're doing. To the contrary, the recommendation you got 25 years ago was based on sound scientific evidence, and so is the recommendation you received recently.



What's changed is that recent studies had different results from the studies in the 1970s and 1980s that led your doctor to recommend aspirin. To explain why the change, here's some history.



Starting in the 1940s, doctors noticed that people taking aspirin for any reason seemed to have a lower rate of heart attacks. Because of that, two large randomized trials were initiated, one in the United States (based at Harvard) and one in Britain. Pooling the results of the two studies, which involved over 27,000 people, showed that aspirin reduced nonfatal heart attacks by one-third. It was front-page news.



In the past few years, however, several very large studies involving even more people have concluded that aspirin treatment, at best, achieves a small reduction in heart attacks. And aspirin raises the risk of bleeding. So today, low-dose aspirin is recommended for people without known heart disease only if they are at high risk for getting heart disease.



Why did recent studies give a different result? It's not because the older studies were wrong: they were right for their time. What has happened is that over the past 50 years, changes in lifestyle and new treatments (like statins) have been lowering rates of heart disease. In the United States, heart disease death rates have dropped more than 40% since 1970.



So, the disease that low-dose aspirin was trying to prevent has become less common. That makes it harder for aspirin to show a benefit.



But don't misunderstand: if you do have heart disease (including having stents in your coronary arteries or having had bypass surgery), if you've had a stroke, or if you have peripheral artery disease, low-dose aspirin reduces your risk of future problems from clogged arteries.



My bottom line: If you're between 40 and 70, have no known heart disease but are at high risk for heart disease, and don't have special risks for bleeding, talk with your doctor about taking low-dose aspirin. And if you do have heart disease, absolutely take low-dose aspirin unless your doctor has recommended against it.



-- by Anthony L. Komaroff, M.D.

Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter



