How aspirin affects the body





Aspirin reduces the blood's ability to clot. That helps reduce the risk of blood clots forming inside an artery and blocking blood flow in the heart (causing a heart attack) or in the brain (causing a stroke). That's the benefit of aspirin.





The risk from aspirin is that it increases the tendency to bleed, especially in the stomach but also (rarely) in the brain.





Aspirin increases the risk of bleeding in the stomach by blocking chemicals called prostaglandins, which protect the stomach lining.



