To install a 12-foot wall of the panels fastened to furring strips on a wall, you'll pay a handyman $305, which includes labor and material. You can buy the material for $105 and install it yourself and save 66 percent. No matter who does the installation, make sure the wall surface is firm, clean and dry, and measure the area to figure out how many panels and furring strips are needed. For the best placement, dry fit the panels and then cut them to size. Use shims to keep the panels level, and apply a construction adhesive such as Liquid Nails to fasten them to the furring strips. For more installation details and information go to DPI's website at