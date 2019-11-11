A: A disciple is a learner or a student. The Twelve whom Jesus called to be His closest companions were with Him day and night. They had a personal relationship with Him -- walking with Him, eating with Him, sharing in His conversation, observing the way He lived, listening to Him preach to the crowds. But they weren't following Jesus just to enjoy His presence. As Jesus' disciples they had a purpose: to learn from Him -- absorbing His teaching, learning from His example, even profiting from His rebukes. And this was true for all His disciples, not just the Twelve.