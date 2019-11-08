If you're trying to sell your timeshare, you'll have to face two facts: It won't be easy and you'll never get back what you paid for it.
That said, here are some tips for sellers:
Call the resort first. If a resort is actively reselling its own timeshares or is converting weeks into points, it may agree to buy back your week. No matter how valuable your week may be, the resort will offer less than you probably could sell it for elsewhere. If you want out super-fast, however, a buyback is the way to go. You'll usually have to pay your maintenance fee for the current year, as well as closing costs of about $500 to $750.
Go to
and click on your resort developer's name to get contact information for a customer-service representative. And beware of timeshare exit companies, which often use come-ons and scare tactics in advertising and marketing. The American Resort Developers Association (ARDA) launched
to inform timeshare owners about their options.
You may be able to give back your timeshare to the resort (charities generally do not accept them as gifts). It's cheaper for a resort to accept a deed back than to foreclose on you, says Brian Rogers of the Timeshare Users Group.
Sell it yourself. Even in the hottest markets, you must price your timeshare appropriately. See what others are charging for similar properties.
A resort may charge a resale buyer various fees, such as a club activation fee and closing and transfer fees, which could easily add up to a couple of thousand dollars. A buyer may also want title insurance. Those costs are negotiable between seller and buyer. If you want to sell more quickly, offer to pay them for the buyer, says Rogers.
Two major online communities for timeshare owners offer current and historical for-sale listings, as well as advice and owner discussions. For closed listings, check out
. To list your timeshare for sale, pay a $19 membership fee and choose among three plans: basic for $60, verified for $80, or full service for $125, with a fee at closing of $399 or 3 percent of the resale price. The Timeshare Users Group (
) also lists closed sales, and you can list your timeshare with a $15 annual membership.
If you want help, hire a real estate agent who specializes in timeshares. Ask your resort if it can recommend a preferred agent, or look for a member of the Licensed Timeshare Resale Brokers Association or an agent who has obtained the Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist certification from the National Association of Realtors.
Your resort may have the "right of first refusal." If a buyer makes an offer, you must submit it to the resort. It will either match the offer and buy back the timeshare itself, or it will allow you to close the deal with the outside buyer.
(Patricia Mertz Esswein is an associate editor at Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine. Send your questions and comments to
. And for more information on this topic, visit
.)
(c) 2019 Kiplinger's Personal Finance; Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.