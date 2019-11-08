Call the resort first. If a resort is actively reselling its own timeshares or is converting weeks into points, it may agree to buy back your week. No matter how valuable your week may be, the resort will offer less than you probably could sell it for elsewhere. If you want out super-fast, however, a buyback is the way to go. You'll usually have to pay your maintenance fee for the current year, as well as closing costs of about $500 to $750.