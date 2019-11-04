You may never learn to love bear markets, but you can learn how to make them more bearable. A bear market rips your portfolio for at least a 20 percent loss. Since World War II, the average bear market has clawed 33 percent from Standard & Poor's 500-stock index and lasted 14 months. It typically takes 25 months to get back to the level where the bear market started.
Like economic recessions, bear markets are mostly recognized in hindsight. With the bull market in its 11th year, now is a good time to prepare. Make a shopping list. Bear markets give you a chance to buy stocks on the cheap. If you invest for income, buy high-quality dividend stocks when their yields hit 4 percent or better, says Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist for CFRA. (Yields rise when prices fall.) Of the stocks in the S&P 500 that pay a dividend (not all do), the average yield is 2.45 percent. Income-seeking investors can begin their search with the Dividend Aristocrats, stocks which have increased dividends every year for 25 years. Or consider S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (symbol NOBL), which invests in all the Aristocrats and yields 2 percent.
Dollar-cost average -- with a twist. Most people dollar-cost average through their workplace retirement plans. When you invest a set amount each paycheck, you buy more shares as the market falls, lowering your average cost over time.
Take even more advantage of bargains by boosting your contribution rate -- say, by a percentage point when the market is down 20 percent from its most recent high, and another percentage point every time the market posts an additional 10 percent loss. If you were contributing 6 percent of your salary before a bear market, you'd increase your contribution to 7 percent when the stock market is down 20 percent and 8 percent after it falls 30 percent. Rebalance. Consider rebalancing your portfolio when the market is down 20 percent or more. When you rebalance, you reset your portfolio to your preferred asset allocation. Say you'd decided to keep 60 percent of your portfolio in stocks and 40 percent in bonds, but thanks to a bear market, you now have 60 percent in bonds and 40 percent in stocks. In this case you'd move money from bonds into your stocks until you got back to your 60 percent stocks, 40 percent bonds mix. You'll be selling your winning investments -- bonds -- when they are high, and buying stocks when prices are low. Know your risk tolerance. Most people feel pretty comfortable with risk -- when the stock market is rising. When the market is falling, however, it's a different matter. It's best to take a hard look at your risk tolerance before the market falls, not after.
