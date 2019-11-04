Take even more advantage of bargains by boosting your contribution rate -- say, by a percentage point when the market is down 20 percent from its most recent high, and another percentage point every time the market posts an additional 10 percent loss. If you were contributing 6 percent of your salary before a bear market, you'd increase your contribution to 7 percent when the stock market is down 20 percent and 8 percent after it falls 30 percent. Rebalance. Consider rebalancing your portfolio when the market is down 20 percent or more. When you rebalance, you reset your portfolio to your preferred asset allocation. Say you'd decided to keep 60 percent of your portfolio in stocks and 40 percent in bonds, but thanks to a bear market, you now have 60 percent in bonds and 40 percent in stocks. In this case you'd move money from bonds into your stocks until you got back to your 60 percent stocks, 40 percent bonds mix. You'll be selling your winning investments -- bonds -- when they are high, and buying stocks when prices are low. Know your risk tolerance. Most people feel pretty comfortable with risk -- when the stock market is rising. When the market is falling, however, it's a different matter. It's best to take a hard look at your risk tolerance before the market falls, not after.