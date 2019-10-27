Personal shopper: People strapped for time over the holidays often look to others to help them minimize the time they spend shopping for those on their gift lists. While numerous people shop online, there are still those who prefer to have the items immediately upon paying for them or are interested in pursuing gifts that can only be found in brick-and-mortar locations. Since you need to establish yourself as a trustworthy shopper, you should probably begin putting the word out with friends and relatives, who will in turn share that info with their own friends and relatives. And with a little social-media magic, it may be entirely possible to find several clients who are looking for someone to handle what they consider the worst part of the holidays.