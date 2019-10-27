For years, high school and college students looking for a little extra holiday cash tried to tap into those jobs that didn't involve asking shoppers if they needed help finding something or sorting packages by size or ZIP code. When they succeeded, these lucky part-timers worked in downtown offices, local restaurants and for that guy who knows that woman who knows your mom at work. If not, they asked shoppers if they needed help finding something or sorted packages by size or ZIP code.
"The U.S. employment market is so much more task-based than before," says Richard Chance, a workforce analyst in Los Angeles and former self-described "wonk" for the U.S. Department of Labor. "Jobs that are based on providing personal assistants are more in demand before the holidays. It's an employment hole that's a response to a consumer need."
While there are still some unique jobs out there specifically created to help meet the holiday rush, most are part-time jobs that are already part of the national employment landscape: personal assistants, pet sitters and house cleaners, among others. But that doesn't mean that those seeking those workers aren't looking for extra help as well.
Here's a quick look at some of the unique-but-not-so-unique seasonal jobs that may be available this holiday season:
Personal shopper: People strapped for time over the holidays often look to others to help them minimize the time they spend shopping for those on their gift lists. While numerous people shop online, there are still those who prefer to have the items immediately upon paying for them or are interested in pursuing gifts that can only be found in brick-and-mortar locations. Since you need to establish yourself as a trustworthy shopper, you should probably begin putting the word out with friends and relatives, who will in turn share that info with their own friends and relatives. And with a little social-media magic, it may be entirely possible to find several clients who are looking for someone to handle what they consider the worst part of the holidays.
Party planner: Stephanie Nu Bron, who recently moved to San Francisco from Chicago, says she was at a friend's Christmas party three years ago when she heard a woman joking around with their mutual friend about the stress involved in planning a party. "I just told her that I would totally help her out next year in terms of catering food and sending out invites and making other plans, and she immediately agreed," says Nu Bron, 24, who has been planning for parties ever since. "I'm in a new market now and I'm putting the word out. Six parties this year and counting."
Nu Bron says she sends an email out to a targeted list of people in mid-September but gets clients up until the first week of December. "There's always a rush the week of Thanksgiving," she says.
House cleaner: Speaking of parties, many homeowners who host a holiday celebration want to make sure they give their residence a thorough cleaning just in case that judgmental mother-in-law decides to run her fingers on every bookshelf in search of I-told-you-so dust. And yes, that mother-in-law probably only exists in the cliched region of my mind but still, you get the point. People often put the word out that they are looking for one-time house cleanings or are open to the suggestion when it's presented to them.
Holiday decoration installer: Buying lights to brighten up the neighborhood is easy. Putting those lights up to brighten up the neighborhood? That's a different story. Put the word out that you're willing to spend a few hours wrapping strings of multicolored lights around those often-ignored trees, bushes, fences and houses. You might find a few homeowners who are more than willing to spend a few extra bucks to have someone else do all the work while they enjoy all the compliments.
House watcher/pet sitter: Many people travel over the holidays -- often at the last minute -- leaving them without someone to look over their home or care for their pet, which results in numerous opportunities for eager part-timers. Whether you seek work with a part-time agency or go out on your own, you're likely to find a few extra bucks by keeping an eye on someone's home or dog.
