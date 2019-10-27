that delved into the challenges women face in advancing in their careers. Among other things, that study -- Women in the Workplace 2019 -- showed that the much-maligned "glass ceiling" isn't always the culprit. It turns out that obstacles much earlier in a woman's career trajectory -- most notably at the first step up to manager -- are often to blame. After reading that news, two questions came to mind: First, how can a professional female just starting out in her career -- a recent college grad or someone who's only been on the job for a year or two -- make sure she positions herself for a promotion to a managerial role? And second, what are some specific things managers can do to create an environment where people feel included, appreciated and challenged at every rung of the career ladder?