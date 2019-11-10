The opening 10 of hearts lead gave South some options. No one would lead from the queen of trumps against a slam, so East surely held the queen. Was it singleton or doubleton? South should play low from dummy in either case. Maybe South should cover with dummy's jack and guess what to do about the nine later. Not wanting the opening lead to create a trump loser that wasn't there before, South played low from dummy and won with the ace in his hand. He next cashed the king of hearts and was disappointed that the queen didn't fall but pleased that the suit split 3-2.