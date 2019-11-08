A mature person isn't just physically mature but has grown up emotionally and socially. They've learned to be responsible and to realize that their actions have consequences. In a similar way, spiritual maturity isn't just a question of how long we have been a Christian. Sadly, far too many Christians never grow and develop in their faith. They are in spiritual limbo. Someone may look at their spiritual life five years ago and then look today and see little difference. They are like the Christians to whom Paul spoke: "I... could not address you as spiritual people, but as... infants in Christ" (1 Corinthians 3:1, ESV).