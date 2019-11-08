From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Q: Someone has said that millennials have not been taught the importance of maturing as adults. This has led to an entire generation afraid to grow up. Does the Bible speak to this matter? -- I.A.
A: On a human level we know maturity isn't just a matter of age. We've all met people who were adults in terms of years yet acted like children: irresponsible, inconsiderate, impulsive, unwise in the decisions they made. They are immature no matter their age.
A mature person isn't just physically mature but has grown up emotionally and socially. They've learned to be responsible and to realize that their actions have consequences. In a similar way, spiritual maturity isn't just a question of how long we have been a Christian. Sadly, far too many Christians never grow and develop in their faith. They are in spiritual limbo. Someone may look at their spiritual life five years ago and then look today and see little difference. They are like the Christians to whom Paul spoke: "I... could not address you as spiritual people, but as... infants in Christ" (1 Corinthians 3:1, ESV).
It is tragic when a child fails to develop into a capable, mature adult. Many times it's because the adults in their lives have set the bar low; many are never taught that there is an expectation to "grow up."
Even more tragic is a Christian who fails to develop spiritually. We weren't meant to remain spiritual babies. Instead, God's goal for us is spiritual maturity (Hebrews 6:1). The Bible also urges, "Like newborn babies, crave pure spiritual milk, so that by it you may grow up in your salvation" (1 Peter 2:2, NIV). The goal of a child's life is maturity -- and the goal of a Christian's life is spiritual maturity.
(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)
