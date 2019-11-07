The contract seemed nearly hopeless. Barring a miracle in the cards, there was still a trump loser and a diamond loser to go with the two club losers. The only chance was a long shot -- the very rare Devil's Coup. South cashed the ace and king of hearts and ruffed a heart in dummy. He cashed dummy's king of diamonds, led a diamond to his ace, and led his last heart. He ruffed with dummy's seven of spades as West discarded a club. This was the position: