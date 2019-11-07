From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Q: A friend told me that I've never really been saved because I never walked down the aisle of a church. Is that the only way to salvation in Jesus? -- T.W.
A: People come to Christ in many different ways; your experience won't necessarily be like someone else's. Some conversions are sudden and dramatic, a radical change from one way of living to another. Some people are convicted of sin in church or at an evangelistic meeting in a basketball arena, and when given the opportunity to walk down the aisle to say, "Yes to Christ." Others find Christ through a television program where the Gospel is clearly presented. Still others repent of sin at their bedside after reading the Scriptures. God speaks to the sinner's heart no matter where we are. But there is only "One Way" to salvation, and that is through the Lord Jesus Christ (John 14:6).
Paul, before he became an apostle, approached the city of Damascus on a mission to arrest followers of Jesus, when a brilliant light suddenly blinded him. Later he recounted that he fell to the ground and heard Jesus say: "Why are you persecuting Me?'" (Acts 22:7). From that moment on, Paul began serving the One he had once rejected, and God used him to spread the Gospel throughout the Roman Empire.
The important thing is not how we come to Christ, but that we do come, and that we are sure we are now trusting Christ for our salvation. We must humble ourselves in repentance of sin and receive the forgiveness that Christ Himself offers. Don't let another moment go by without making that decision. Nowhere in the Bible are we promised a second chance after death, nor are we promised even one more day of life. The Bible tells us that today is the day of salvation (2 Corinthians 6:2).
(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)
