Germany announced proposed hikes in the taxes applied to air travel, with corresponding decreases in the tax on rail travel. Effective from April 2020, air ticket taxes for flights out of Germany will increase by 75 percent to 13.03 euros (about $14.50) for flights up to 2,500 km (1,563 miles), 33.01 euros for flights from 2,501 to 6,000 km, and 59.43 euros for flights of 6,000 km or longer. At the same time, rail ticket tax will decrease from 19 percent to 7 percent. The Germans are also considering implementing rules forbidding airlines from selling tickets below cost. The avowed purpose is to reduce carbon emissions by discouraging air travel. And although currently just a proposal, folks in the industry consider it a done deal. Other European countries are considering variations on the same theme of taxing airline tickets as a way to reduce carbon emissions.