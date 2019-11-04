Today's Birthday (11/04/19). Rake in the cash this year. Communicate and network with discipline and reliability. Make a great creative leap this winter before your travels take a turn. Adapt the budget to cover financial changes next summer before an adventure sweeps you away. Savor goodness, love and beauty.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Advance a collective goal. Actions taken now get farther. Watch for pitfalls. Listen to intuition and patiently navigate obstacles. Collaborate and ease the load.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- A formidable barrier blocks the path. Work with someone who can see your blind spot. Move quickly, complete the task and make more money.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Travels and investigations could face delays or obstacles. Wait for best timing and go. Draw upon hidden resources. Check conditions in real time.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- A financial obstacle or blockage could mess with your plans. Monitor conditions in real time. Adjust the budget as needed. Draw upon hidden resources.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Collaborate to advance shared commitments. Avoid a conflict between love and money. Silly mistakes come easily ... watch where you're going. Together, get better results.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Work could interfere with play. Delays require adaptation. You may not get the desired results the first time. Practice makes perfect. Prioritize health and wellness.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Have fun with your sweetie without spending a fortune. Don't try to force things. Relax and take it easy. Enjoy a picnic somewhere beautiful.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- Home renovation takes focus. Decrease clutter. Handle repairs and upgrades. Proceed with caution or risk breakage. Emotions could arise ... keep your patience. Go for clarity.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Don't believe everything you hear. Ignore rumors and gossip. Expect transportation or communication barriers. Stick to basic facts and keep messaging simple.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- You won't have to defer gratification forever. You're gaining, but slowly. Replace something volatile with something secure. Keep showing up. Chop wood, carry water.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Your agenda may not go as planned. Don't take things personally. Work all the angles. Release tension with meditation and exercise. Love inspires you.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Contemplate your next move carefully. Unfinished business could cause trouble, so tie up loose ends. Clean up and make plans for what's ahead.
