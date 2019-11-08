Today's Birthday (11/08/19). Money comes easily this year. Maintain strong networks for collaborative connections. Winter communications generate a profitable buzz, broadening your educational horizons in new directions. Save a cushion for unexpected summer expenses, before an adventure unveils incredible wonders. Conserving resources saves more than money.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- New possibilities come into focus. Personal ambitions and dreams seem within reach. Use what you've gained through experience. Follow your heart for long-term satisfaction.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Surround yourself with soothing beauty and peace. Breathe deeper in natural settings. Make long-range plans to realize an inspiring vision. Strengthen infrastructure for future growth.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Share what you're learning. A common dream can be realized with collaborative effort. Take advantage of a windfall. The line blurs between friends and family.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Career opportunities and intriguing possibilities arise. Set long-range goals with your family. Arrange connections ahead of time. Make important decisions in order to realize your vision.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Get out and explore. New horizons tempt you. Check out an interesting suggestion and discover new flavors and views. Mix business and pleasure.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- A lucrative opportunity benefits your shared accounts. Rely on an experienced adviser and your own imagination. Invest in home, family and real estate.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- You and a partner can advance a shared vision. Follow up talk with action. Coordinate tasks, roles and responsibilities. Your team is hot.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Streamline your work and health routines. Practice and prepare to level up. Disciplined efforts win satisfying rewards. Realize a dream through persistent actions.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Make romantic plans with someone sweet. Discover hidden beauty. Talk about love, dreams and wishes. Share your admiration and express what's in your heart.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Family comes first. Share delicious experiences. Enjoy special moments with children and elders. Come up with ways to delight the ones you love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Learn, study and document your discoveries. Write, craft and create. Mold your ideas into clear expressions. Polish and beautify the details. Share your views.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Harvest a nice windfall. Lucrative opportunities arise. Make deals, bargains and agreements. Work faster and make more money. Grow your savings and celebrate.
