Today's Birthday (11/07/19). Haul in a profitable load this year. Benefit from consistent connection, collaboration and communication. Engage in networking and creative expression this winter before your journey changes direction. Anticipate a summer financial slowdown. A trip reveals unimagined treasure. Conserve and share with reverence.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Share dreams and aspirations. Imagine your desired results as already achieved. Picture something seemingly impossible as realized. Rest and recharge. Organize and plan.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Reach out to your networks for support with a challenge. Long-term dreams for a group project can be achieved with disciplined collaboration. Articulate and share.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Heed the voice of experience. Keep your own score. Maintain budgets and timelines. Strengthen foundations and structures. Disciplined efforts can help you realize a dream.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Figure out how to pay for a dream exploration. Nebulous possibilities take shape with focused action. Consider angels, ancestors and future generations.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Put your talent to work for a team effort. Work out budgets and benefits. Keep your wits about you. Ask for more and get it.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Engage in creative partnership. Make plans to realize a shared dream. You can find the resources. Articulate in detail the long-term results you'd like.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Listen and learn. Share your health and work concerns with someone who always tells the truth. Look at a challenge from a new point of view.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Indulge romantic dreams, especially when current realities don't match your vision. Find out what's required. Once you see what's underneath, you can build it stronger. Persist.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Illustrate your vision for domestic renovations. Imagine possibilities and research potential options. Make a dream board to collect creative ideas. Share with your household.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Articulate your vision and share it far and wide. Provide clear, simple arguments, illustrated persuasively. The excellent work you've been doing is getting attention.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Discover an excellent, innovative idea. Consider potential costs. Obsess over the details, and don't get your hopes too high. Advance and adapt on the fly.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Heed expert advice, even when you don't agree. It may not look like it, but conditions favor personal advancement. Persistent practice pays off.
