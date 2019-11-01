Today's Birthday (11/01/19). Reap a rich harvest this year. Discipline and consistent communication provide long-lasting benefits. Reap the rewards from a creative effort this winter before changes alter your travel or education plans. Shift financial priorities next summer before embarking on a wondrous journey. Your ideas are generating attention.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Good news comes from far away. With Venus in Sagittarius for a month, it's easier to travel. You enjoy learning, exploring and discovery.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Study and travel. Increase your assets this month with Venus in Sagittarius. Expenditures could rise as well. Maintain a budget for steady growth.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Draw upon hidden resources. Rely on a supportive collaboration. Partnerships thrive with Venus in Sagittarius this month. Compromise comes easier. Collaborate for common gain.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Collaborate. Put love, beauty and sensitivity into your work with Venus in Sagittarius. Healthy practices and fitness routines energize and revitalize you this month.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Maintain health and fitness practices. For the next month, with Venus in Sagittarius, you're lucky ... especially in love. Artistic efforts work in your favor.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Your home can become your love nest. Beautify your space with Venus in Sagittarius. Nurture and enjoy domestic delights with home and family. Transform and renovate.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Domestic arts inspire. Articulate and express your creativity, love and passion. Learn, create and polish this month with Venus in Sagittarius. Trust your heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- You're especially clever and articulate. Increased confidence leads to increased income. It's easier to make money this month with Venus in Sagittarius. Harvest the gold.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Cash flow rises. You feel especially lucky and beloved this month with Venus in your sign. You're irresistible. Polish your presentation with a new look.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Take charge. Complete projects, then slow down and recharge with Venus in Sagittarius this month. Savor quiet time. Consider the past and future. Update plans and dreams.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 6 -- Peace and quiet soothe. You're quite popular this month with Venus in Sagittarius. Social activities benefit your career. Public participation gets results. Collaborate with friends.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Friends can open doors. Take on more responsibility. Career-advancement opportunities arise this month with Venus in Sagittarius. Assume leadership and advance your agenda.
