Because she's 62, she would have to claim her benefit early, which would reduce her benefit. Your spousal benefit would be worth half of her full benefit because you are at your full retirement age. Depending on your benefit amounts, it could make sense to have her claim early, making you eligible for the spousal benefit for four years, while you delay your own benefit to earn delayed retirement credits. If she outlives you, she'd switch to that full boosted benefit as her survivor benefit if she claims it at her full retirement age or older.