Right use of anger.

Q. I see anger and conflict do so much damage in my workplace. You seem to have a positive view of anger. How can anger be productive? What are the best techniques to have anger work for you and not against you?



A. Anger can be productive, if you use it and it does not use you. You can express anger either skillfully or poorly. Skillfully expressed anger gets a huge amount done.



Some of the best tools to use are not intuitive and require impulse control. The tools include paraphrasing, using behavioral language, listening for what others need, and not blaming.



Paraphrasing helps us pause before reacting, think about the point of view of others while we repeat their message, and calm ourselves down. If you are really upset, paraphrasing is always a safe way to respond until you can cool off.



Using language that is behavioral means you don't accuse people by using words like insensitive, selfish, stupid, or other vague yet insulting words. You give specific examples of behavior you do not want and specific behavior you do want. Saying you need them at the meeting at 8 a.m., rather than calling them irresponsible, for example.



Most of us are so focused on our need for understanding and stating our views that we miss what the other person is trying to ask us for. Other people also often complain or attack rather than risk the vulnerability of asking for help. If we can avoid jumping to the conclusion others are mean, rather than poor communicators, we understand more. If we listen twice as much as we speak, we'll resolve conflicts quickly.



Not blaming others means not giving into the immediate joy of making your negative feelings the responsibility of everyone around you. Sure, people behave badly on Planet Earth, but blaming them for behaving badly only guarantees you are everyone's favorite person to torture.



Anger is one of the most misunderstood and maligned emotions. The emotion is simply an internal reaction many of us find uncomfortable. How we choose to express our frustration determines our result, not our internal feeling.



Many of my educated and smart clients have never considered that anger should not be confused with what people do. Some people scream and hit, and some people negotiate. We get to determine who we are by what we do.



Many of my clients also feel indignant about why they should treat others well when others are treating them poorly. You need to decide whether you want to support yourself or spank others. The question I ask my clients to consider is do you love yourself more than you hate the other person?



If we are normal and human, we occasionally feel angry. There are people that will tell you never to feel angry, as it is a personality flaw, unspiritual, and bad for you -- this is completely inaccurate. We might as well tell people that the need to urinate is wrong. You always have the choice to act skillfully when you are angry. If you make the choice to blame, yell, or attack then everybody loses.



Consider seeing anger as an opportunity to overcome your fear of risk-taking to create change. Anger used well gives you the energy and motivation to negotiate for what you want and do hard things. Anger is simply energy and hurts no one. Use it well and watch your results and yourself blossom.



The last word(s)



Q. I've been offered an attractive job with a boss that has a reputation for being an abusive narcissist but is complimentary and promising me the moon. I am so tempted. Do you think I will regret taking this job?



A. Yes, a narcissist will promise you the moon and give you nothing. The promises and flattery they offer are to seduce you into ignoring your common sense.



