Q 1 - Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-K 9 7 3 H-J 10 9 5 D-A Q 9 7 C-A
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1D 2C Dbl* Pass
?
*Negative
What call would you make?
Q 2 - North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-A K J 7 6 H-A 10 D-10 9 3 C-J 8 4
With the opponents passing, you open 1S and partner responds 1NT. What call would you make?
Q 3 - East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-K J 4 2 H-K D-J 9 6 C-A K J 4 2
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
1C Pass 1H Pass
1NT ?
What call would you make?
Q 4 - Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-Q 10 9 H-K Q 9 7 3 D-K 10 7 C-K J
You open 1H and left-hand opponent overcalls 2D, pass-pass back to you. What call would you make?
Q 5 - North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-A Q 8 6 H-6 3 D-K J C-A J 10 9 2
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1S Pass 2C Pass
2H Pass ?
What call would you make?
Q 6 - East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-A J 5 H-8 7 6 4 D-6 C-A 10 8 7 2
Partner opens 1NT, 15-17, and right-hand opponent passes. What is your plan?
Look for answers on Monday.
