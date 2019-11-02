xml:space="preserve">

With Bob Jones

Q 1 - Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:

S-K 9 7 3 H-J 10 9 5 D-A Q 9 7 C-A

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1D 2C Dbl* Pass

?

*Negative

What call would you make?

Q 2 - North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

S-A K J 7 6 H-A 10 D-10 9 3 C-J 8 4

With the opponents passing, you open 1S and partner responds 1NT. What call would you make?

Q 3 - East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

S-K J 4 2 H-K D-J 9 6 C-A K J 4 2

EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH

1C Pass 1H Pass

1NT ?

What call would you make?

Q 4 - Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:

S-Q 10 9 H-K Q 9 7 3 D-K 10 7 C-K J

You open 1H and left-hand opponent overcalls 2D, pass-pass back to you. What call would you make?

Q 5 - North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

S-A Q 8 6 H-6 3 D-K J C-A J 10 9 2

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1S Pass 2C Pass

2H Pass ?

What call would you make?

Q 6 - East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

S-A J 5 H-8 7 6 4 D-6 C-A 10 8 7 2

Partner opens 1NT, 15-17, and right-hand opponent passes. What is your plan?

Look for answers on Monday.

