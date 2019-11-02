The farmer who puts his spoiled wheat between two layers of good wheat when he takes it to the market and the fruit grower who puts his best fruit on top of the bad, are dishonest. The tourist who misrepresents an article that is subject to duty on entering the country and the taxpayer who does not supply all the required information are dishonest. Being pure in conduct also includes honesty and integrity in dealing with our fellowmen. A Christian should be known in his or her neighborhood or place of business as an honest person, one who can be trusted and one who will not compromise under any circumstance.