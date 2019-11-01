You might have noticed a small problem. North's three diamond bid came after three passes! Three passes, after someone has opened, ends the auction in bridge. Two clubs doubled should have been the final contract. I remind you that they allow drinking at the table in Australian tournaments. Just saying... Had anyone noticed this, the director would have been called and a likely score for two clubs doubled would have become the official score on this deal. This would have been plus 280 for East-West, as the contract might well have produced an overtrick. Instead, the table result was allowed to stand.