With Bob Jones
Neither vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
S-J 9 8
H-10 6
D-A Q 10 8 6 5
C-A 8
WEST EAST
S-Q 7 6 3 S-A 4 2
H-A Q 9 8 7 H-2
D-2 D-9 7 4 3
C-K 10 7 C-Q J 5 3 2
SOUTH
S-K 10 5
H-K J 5 4 3
D-K J
C-9 6 4
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1NT* 2C** Dbl Pass
Pass Pass 3D Pass
3NT All pass
*12-14
**Majors
Opening lead: King of C
Today's remarkable deal is from a recent team competition in Australia. South opened a weak no trump at both tables. At the other table, three no trump made after a low heart lead from West and a good guess in spades by South.
At this table, East's pass of two clubs doubled suggested playing in clubs rather than in a major. Guided by that, West made the very effective lead of the king of clubs. This set up the suit for the defense and unblocked the suit at the same time. Three no trump was easily defeated.
You might have noticed a small problem. North's three diamond bid came after three passes! Three passes, after someone has opened, ends the auction in bridge. Two clubs doubled should have been the final contract. I remind you that they allow drinking at the table in Australian tournaments. Just saying... Had anyone noticed this, the director would have been called and a likely score for two clubs doubled would have become the official score on this deal. This would have been plus 280 for East-West, as the contract might well have produced an overtrick. Instead, the table result was allowed to stand.
As luck would have it, this deal was crucial to the final result. East-West and their teammates lost the match, but plus 280 on this deal would have won it!
