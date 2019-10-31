Reporters seem fascinated by the notion of the end of the world. While many preachers have stopped proclaiming God's truth that the state of the world will grow darker as we near the end of the world, it doesn't change the inevitable. Revelation is a pastor's letter to his floundering flock, an urgent telegram bearing a brilliant plan. The reason it is brilliant -- and true -- is that God promises that the end will come with the return of His Son Jesus Christ. Christians have every reason to be optimistic; but the world trembles in fear. For those who make it a mockery, the Bible declares woe! "Scoffers will come in the last days, walking according to their own lusts, and saying, "Where is the promise of His coming?" (2 Peter 3:3-4).