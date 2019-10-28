If you're looking for an easy-to-install new floor in a room, consider 12-inch floor tiles -- with or without adhesive backing -- to make a dramatic transformation. Installing the tiles takes little time when compared with removing all the furnishings, preparing the floor and removing baseboard molding.
Home and floor centers offer a wide selection of no-wax 12-inch floor tiles in styles such as stone, marble, ceramic tile, geometrics and wood parquet. Tiles requiring adhesive are laid down after spreading the floor adhesive with a trowel, while tiles with adhesive backing are installed by removing the backing and firmly pressing them in place. Reinstall baseboard molding, giving it a coat of paint to match the new material. Tip: The tile backing sheets are slippery; so as you remove it, fill an empty tile box with them so you don't slip and fall.
Both types of tile require a sound, level floor as a base. You can install tiles over the existing floor by applying an embossing leveler to smooth any texture on the old floor, so it doesn't show through the new tiles. Apply a floor-leveling compound if there are any cracks.
Assuming there's no additional preparation work required, a floor installer will charge $492, including labor and material, to lay adhesive-backed 12-inch tiles in a 12-by-15-foot room. You can buy the tiles for $295, install them and save 40 percent for your work.
To find more DIY project costs and to post comments and questions, visit
.
Pro Cost -- DIY Cost -- Pro time -- DIY Time -- DIY Savings -- Percent Saved
$492 -- $295 -- 5.5 -- 8.0 -- $197 -- 40 Percent
(c) 2019 GENE AND KATIE HAMILTON, DISTRIBUTED BY TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC.