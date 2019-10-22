Have you ever found yourself fuming at the credit bureaus? You have plenty of company. Among companies in the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau 's database, the three major credit-reporting bureaus -- Equifax , Experian and TransUnion -- have logged the most complaints for four years running, according to a report from the U.S. Public Interest Research Group. In a battle of you versus the credit bureaus, the bureaus have most of the power -- and Congress has been reluctant to regulate them. It took Equifax's massive data breach two years ago to get the attention of lawmakers. That led to the legislation that allows you to freeze your reports for free but provides few other new protections involving the credit bureaus.Over the past decade, regulators and the attorneys general of several states have managed to enact a few reforms in an effort to improve credit-report accuracy and secure better treatment for consumers. For example, when a bureau confirms that a consumer's credit-report data is mixed with that of another person, it must inform the other bureaus. Your credit reports may no longer include debt that did not arise from a contract or agreement (such as a parking ticket or library fine) or medical debts that are less than 180 days old. Plus, the bureaus must remove medical debts from credit reports after they've been paid by an insurer.



The CFPB also has directed the bureaus to conduct their own reviews of consumer disputes and documentation -- rather than simply passing the buck to the data provider and "parroting" its response back to the consumer -- and data providers should have systems capable of receiving consumer-dispute information. But problems persist, according to a National Consumer Law Center report, "and we fear the needle on the speedometer for reform is stuck on slow." Plus, some of the permitted practices do consumers no favors. For example, the bureaus convert disputes into two- or three-digit codes to summarize complaints for data furnishers. The process mostly involves "computers talking to computers," says Gerri Detweiler, credit expert and education director for Nav.com, a website offering credit scores and data for businesses. That doesn't allow for much nuance in what may be a complex dispute.Although you can go to court when a dispute fails and may win compensation and a cleaned-up credit record, such cases aren't much of a threat to the bureaus. "Rather than changing their business practices to be fairer to consumers, they pay go-away money in very small lawsuits. They can afford it as a cost of doing business," says Ed Mierzwinski, consumer advocate for U.S. PIRG. Even Equifax's recent settlement of up to $700 million for its 2017 data breach is "a mere parking ticket," he says. "More needs to be done to rein in the bureaus."



(Lisa Gerstner is a contributing editor to Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine. Send your questions and comments to moneypower@kiplinger.com. And for more information on this topic, visit Kiplinger.com.)



(c) 2019 Kiplinger's Personal Finance; Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.