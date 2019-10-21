"What we hear is that women think they have to be an expert to be meaningfully involved with their finances or even to work with an expert," says Carey Shuffman, head of women's segment strategy at UBS. "All they really need to do is be aware." As a result of this misconception, women are often reluctant to take the first step toward investing, which becomes a vicious cycle. "The longer you delay learning, the harder it is to dip a toe in," says Looker.So how do you take that first step? Start by using your spouse or partner as a sounding board (or a trusted friend if you're single). Each of you brings financial instincts to your relationship, and together you can work as a team. When UBS surveyed women who were divorced or widowed about the financial challenges of being on their own, nearly 60 percent said they wished they had been more involved while they were married. In fact, more than half said they would have done fewer household chores to find more time for finances. Make things easy on yourself by participating in employer-sponsored retirement accounts and other automatic investing plans, and by using one-stop products such as target-date mutual funds. You can always branch out once you feel more confident and curious.Take advantage of opportunities to educate yourself in a comfortable setting. "The workplace is a very successful arena in which to connect with women," says Lorna Kapusta, Fidelity's head of women and investing. Fidelity works with thousands of employers to sponsor lunchtime webcasts and seminars (plus similar events at Fidelity branch offices). The workshops create a "judgment-free zone," says Kapusta. "When we get to the question-and-answer session, the floodgates open."