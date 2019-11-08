BIRTHDAY STAR: Chef and TV host Gordon Ramsay was born in Glasgow, Scotland, on this date in 1966. This birthday star earned a 2017 Emmy nomination as host of "MasterChef Junior." Ramsay has hosted many cooking-related programs, including "Hell's Kitchen," "MasterChef" and "Kitchen Nightmares." He's also tested his acting chops on an episode of "New Girl" and has lent his voice talents to "Phineas and Ferb."



ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are easily attracted to risky business and could be overly optimistic about the potential results if partners egg you on. Going out for dinner might be relaxing, but you may find it difficult to avoid strategizing.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your social calendar may include a business meeting or a dinner with workplace associates. Having a little carefree fun may be low on the totem pole because there could be a no-nonsense aspect to any social outings.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): The more you learn, the wiser you will become. Although someone might put a spin on a situation, you can clearly discern the underlying facts and are not easily misled. You will recognize the truth when you see it.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Share your hopes and dreams with your family who will be more understanding than usual. A partner could be hyperactive but will be eager for quiet moments with you once some unwinding has taken place.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't be too proud to ask for help or guidance. If you ask for advice, you may find an easier way to wiggle out of a tough spot or make a better decision. Being at peace with yourself is the key to good health.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A loved one may have different personal goals and dreams but will be on the same wavelength when it comes to your relationship. The two of you can show the world a united front as you create long-term security.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You might expend too much energy trying to outfox the hounds. Your efforts to outmaneuver the competition could prove stressful. Take time out, no matter how hectic your schedule is, to spend time with loved ones.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put business matters away for the weekend and spend time with a loved one in a glamorous or romantic setting. Your other option is to focus on a creative hobby that lets you escape into a world of imagination.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be as wise as an owl. Discuss your options with people you know have different viewpoints and receive sage advice. Spending money on the latest fad may not be advisable, as you could spend too much to impress someone.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't get distracted by competition or forget to use tried and true strategies. You can be fooled by flattery and challenged to be at your best in group meetings. Family members make the best advisers.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Read the local ads and bulletin boards. Something that you have always wanted to own may appear on your doorstep. It might not be quite as you imagined it, but it may fulfill one of your dreams anyway.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Find a quiet hideaway big enough for two and enjoy restful moments with your favorite playmate. You should consider asking for advice or reassurance from trusted family members who could point you in the right direction.



IF NOVEMBER 8 IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: During the upcoming four to five weeks you can make your mark in the business world by using an understanding of the trends and cycles of commerce. Use your good head for business to monetize a hobby or get the best possible deal on a large purchase. Your social life could be on an upward climb, too, so you may have more email and texts than you can handle. Put your financial situation and career first, and deal with your network of friends only when there is free time. You may feel more energetic and display leadership qualities in December. This is an excellent time to focus on physical health. Join a gym or begin an exercise class. April is a very good month to begin new projects, since that is when your dreams can come true or a prayer may be answered.



