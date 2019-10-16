DEAR READERS: As good as the job market is, there's no guarantee someone is going to be offered the job they want in the field they want at the company they want immediately after starting their job search. If someone gets a call to interview for a job they're only interested in because they need a job -- and they know it will only be a fill-in position while they apply for other jobs -- should they schedule the interview?
That's definitely a tough situation to be in! You need a job because you need money and benefits ... but you really aren't thrilled with the position you're being offered.
According to Chicago-based professional career coach Jenna Hess, it's a mistake to accept a traditional full-time role and then continue recruiting. "Doing so creates two issues: likely burning a bridge with the current employer when the employee leaves in a short amount of time -- 12 months or less, for example -- and even worse, having to explain the short stint to future employers when recruiting for ideal roles," she says.
While there isn't a one-size-fits-all recommendation on how to deal with the dilemma, Hess says there are some steps someone who needs to prioritize immediate income over landing their goal role can take.
First, if they're working with a recruiter and have an offer to interview for a full-time spot they'd be interested in short-term, they should consider scheduling an initial interview "to gauge fit and build traction and interest from the employer," Hess says. If all goes well, "they should propose making it a contract or temporary role with the recruiter or, ideally, the hiring manager to see if they may be open to the arrangement."
The question will be whether or not it's worth the effort of hiring, on-boarding and training someone for a relatively short term of employment. "So, it is important for the candidate to emphasize their ability to ramp up and contribute quickly," Hess notes. Citing past experience doing similar work, and highlighting expertise with relevant software and computer programs if required, can be key to getting an offer, she adds.
Reaching out to companies that hire contract or temp-to-hire employees is another way to bridge the gap.
"Contract and contract-to-hire roles have mutual benefit," Hess explains. "By design, they're not meant to be permanent, resulting in a greater likelihood of strong references coming out of the role. And, should it be a success and surprisingly good fit, the jobs may be able to be converted into full-time positions."
Another bit of advice: Look for contract or temp jobs that will develop the kind of skills that will help land that dream job. "Project management, analytics, recruiting and graphic design are just a few examples of skills in demand that can often be attained through contract work," Hess says.
