We are free agents. God didn't create us as machines to be compelled to love Him. We choose to obey or to disobey Him. By His marvelous grace and mercy, He's given us the power of free choice. Those who reject or neglect Christ will be in Hell. No man will go to Hell because he lived an immoral life, for Christ Himself will forgive those who repent of sin and received Him as Savior. People go to Hell because they do not repent; rejecting God's perfect plan of salvation.