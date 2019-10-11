Q: I have to install some new water supply lines in my home. My current home has copper water supply lines. I'm intrigued by the plastic PEX material, but it seems too good to be true. Using PEX, I'd only have a joint in my basement and then up at the shutoff valve at the fixture. Hard copper requires many more fittings and lots of soldering. What's been your experience with both materials, and what would you use in your own home? --Victoria C., Grand Rapids, Mich.