Waiting. Biding your time for the perfect position. Marianne Black, a career adviser, says this approach can pay off, but she worries that some job-seekers are looking for the perfect opportunity -- and that opportunity may never come.
"Unless you grow a business from the ground up or get a little lucky, very few people have the ideal job situation," Black says. "Most college grads realize that pretty quickly, especially after they're hired for that first job. What seemed like a great career in the classroom, on paper and during the interview is filled with all sorts of minutia, the kind of stuff some employees think is below them."
Black also points out that the longer you're out of work, the more curious that gap looks to potential employers.
"I'm sure some people have explained that gap during job interviews as an unwillingness to settle for anything but the perfect job, but the people who do the hiring know they aren't giving you the perfect job anyway, so what does that say to them?" she points out.
Brad Lindberg, an executive recruiter for tech firms in California, says anyone can take a current or potential job and turn it into something that will pay dividends down the road.
"If you're mindful of what you do and pay attention to others around you, you'll find that most companies don't even know what they need to take their business to the next level," Lindberg says. "Why wait for the perfect job when you can take a job that will give you the opportunity to learn on someone else's dime and dream up new paths for you and for your employer?"
Lindberg says it's short-sighted to think that you can only learn and grow from the perfect opportunity.
"If you feel like you've learned all you can and feel like you're hitting a wall when it comes to what you think are viable suggestions, then look for a new job. Take those suggestions somewhere else. Now you have a couple more years of experience and you have a new base of knowledge that you can somehow use with your next employer," Lindberg says.
Black agrees. "If you're smart about your job, everything you do has value. Ask some older CEOs where they learned their work ethic or how they learned about the business they now dominate," she says. "A lot of them will give you the 'mailroom' scenario, how they learned the system from the inside and how they took all sorts of lessons with them as they moved up the corporate ladder."
Still, Black is aware some of today's CEOs took a different route, one that put them on a fast track to the executive level at an early age. Because of this, she warns job seekers to be realistic.
"It's no secret that some companies won't even look at you if you don't have an MBA from Harvard or Princeton. That's what's worked for them in the past, so that's who they identify as their future leaders," Black says.
"That's why it's important for anyone looking for a job who's in love with a particular company to check out the backgrounds of its employees. There are always exceptions, of course, but if you're the state-school kid looking for a job with the Ivy-League HR department and think you're going to wait it out until you get that job offer, you're probably going to be disappointed."
