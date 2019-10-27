IF OCTOBER 27 IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Life could be filled with surprises as the next five to six weeks unfold. One or more personal situations could be up in the air, making it difficult to create firm plans or dependable decisions. Since conditions could change swiftly, it is in your best interest to wait until late November or early December to finalize your plans and important decisions. Not only will you be more far-seeing and wiser, but you will have greater support and better guidance from others. Embrace opportunities that come your way, as they could offer some unseen benefits. While you should steer clear of investments and business deals in February, it is a good time to display your talents and highlight your skills, especially if you are looking for a new job or position. You will find that February and March are good times to make important transitions and changes.