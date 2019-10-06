DEAR READERS: I've known many people over the years who've told me they like the company they work for but aren't thrilled with their job. Sometimes it's due to the job itself, sometimes it's because they are having issues with their boss. If someone is in that situation, is it appropriate for him or her to go to Human Resources to ask for a different job? If so, how should the request be framed?



Yep -- it's perfectly fine, even recommended -- to discuss your desire for another position with your HR rep.



That's the advice from Andy Thiede, a consultant with KardasLarson in Glastonbury , Connecticut, who has dealt with similar situations in the more than 25 years she's been working in HR.



"In general, most employers are interested in keeping their great employees engaged and would prefer to have them employed in a different capacity -- assuming it's the right fit -- than to see them leave," Thiede explains. But you should do a bit of homework before heading to HR.



"Start by reviewing the employee handbook. Does the company state that they support upward movement, educational or leadership opportunities?" Thiede asks. "Or, do you work for a small employer where movement could be severely limited?" Then think about how you'll present your request.



According to Thiede, that means being able to discuss what you hope to achieve by moving to a new position. "You might, for example, say you are interested in learning additional skills, or you have an interest in working in a particular department," Thiede says. "And be sure to explain why the move interests you." And what if your request is due to issues you're having with your supervisor?



"Be prepared to have a reasonable and professional discussion about your concern," Thiede says.



Perhaps your conversation will be the first time your HR rep has heard about the issue. Maybe you or other employees have reported similar issues before. Or it could simply be a personality difference that is driving the desire to work in another capacity.



Whatever the situation, Thiede says it is incumbent upon the employee to inform HR so the department can investigate and remedy any potential problems.



"Depending upon the issue, there could be various outcomes," she notes.



The best, of course, would be that the move to a new job would be granted. If not, there's a decision to be made.



"After making your request to be moved to another position, if your employer is unable or unwilling to approve your transfer, give some thought as to whether you plan to stay anyway, or whether it is time to seek employment elsewhere," Thiede says.



