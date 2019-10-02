Chia seeds are now as common at the local grocery as they are at health food stores and online. Different types of chia seeds -- black, white, milled and pre-hydrated -- are available. Choose whole, organic seeds, which protect the omega-3s and vitamins and have longer shelf life. The chia's mild nut-like flavor mixes well with a variety of foods and beverages. Mix chia with lemon or lime juice and a little sweetener to make the Mexican drink, chia fresca, or let that inspire your own concoction. Add chia to cereals or smoothies, or mix a healthy boost into baked goods, soups and salsas.